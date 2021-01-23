January 23, 2021

Police investigating double homicide

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:31 am Saturday, January 23, 2021

PRESS RELEASE – On January 23, 2021 at 2:32 a.m., Orange Police Department was dispatched to the 2300 block of Coronado about a shooting victim.  Officers arrived and located two persons with gun shot wounds.  Thalamus Livings, 23, was deceased at the scene.  Aaliyah Gradnigo, 18, was transported to a local hospital where she succumbs to her wound.  The investigation is on going by the Detective Division of the Orange Police Department.

