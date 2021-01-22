Orange Police Beat 1.20.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for January 20, 2021
- Controlled substance at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105
- Theft at the 800 block of 3rd Street
- Damaged property at the 1200 block of 6th Street
- Robbery at the 1000 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Disorderly conduct at the 3500 block of Edgemont Drive
- Robbery at the 2400 block of 16th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Vidor Police Beat 1.13-1.19.21
From staff reports The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 13 – January 19,... read more