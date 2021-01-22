January 22, 2021

  • 66°

Orange County marriage licenses issued 1.18-1.22.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:19 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of January 18 – January 22, 2021:

Hunter J. Batchelor and Chelsae R. Durham

Shane M. Gary and Crystal N. Estillette

Oliver F. Peveto, Jr. and Beverly A. Elliott

