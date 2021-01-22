Orange County marriage licenses issued 1.18-1.22.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of January 18 – January 22, 2021:
Hunter J. Batchelor and Chelsae R. Durham
Shane M. Gary and Crystal N. Estillette
Oliver F. Peveto, Jr. and Beverly A. Elliott
You Might Like
Grandmas Country Cooking fulfills all taste buds
By Van Wade BRIDGE CITY – For folks patrolling Orange County with an empty stomach and are hunkering for some... read more