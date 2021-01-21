Vidor Police Beat 1.13-1.19.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 13 – January 19, 2021:
Wednesday, Jan. 13
- Theft at the 400 block of South Denver Street
- Assault at the 100 block of Lynwood Street
Thursday, Jan. 14
- Burglary at the 300 block of Chesser Street
- Assault at the 1900 block of Dogwood Drive
Sunday, Jan. 17
- Burglary at the 1300 block of South Main Street
Monday, Jan. 18
- Theft at the 400 block of Triangle Drive
Tuesday, Jan. 19
- Damaged property at the 1300 block of North Main Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
You Might Like
Bridge City man indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information
By Dawn Burleigh Telvin Young, 27, of Bridge City was one of 39 cases the Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted... read more