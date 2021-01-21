January 21, 2021

  • 68°

Vidor Police Beat 1.13-1.19.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:00 am Thursday, January 21, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 13 – January 19, 2021:

Wednesday, Jan. 13

  • Theft at the 400 block of South Denver Street
  • Assault at the 100 block of Lynwood Street

Thursday, Jan. 14

  • Burglary at the 300 block of Chesser Street
  • Assault at the 1900 block of Dogwood Drive

Sunday, Jan. 17

  • Burglary at the 1300 block of South Main Street

Monday, Jan. 18

  • Theft at the 400 block of Triangle Drive

Tuesday, Jan. 19

  • Damaged property at the 1300 block of North Main Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

