Nichols appointed Transportation Committee Chair, member of five other committees

PRESS RELEASE – Last week, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced committee assignments for the 87th Legislative Session. I am honored to once again chair the Senate Transportation Committee and look forward to working with my fellow members on transportation legislation. The Lt. Governor also appointed me as the Vice Chair of the Senate Business and Commerce committee and a member of the Senate committees on Criminal Justice, Finance, Local Government (formerly known as Intergovernmental Relations), and the Select Committee on Redistricting.

The Senate Finance Committee serves an important role in forming the state’s budget for the next two years. Though the budget this year will be tight due to COVID-19, I want to make sure that the progress we made in school finance last session is a priority. Additionally, serving on the Redistricting Committee is also of particular importance to me. Redistricting only comes once every ten years. I want to ensure it is a fair process and I will be a strong voice that speaks up for rural Texas.

It’s been my honor to chair the Transportation Committee since 2011. As a former Texas Department of Transportation Commissioner, I have a unique perspective and understanding of transportation issues facing the state of Texas. I look forward to making a positive impact on all the committees I’ve been assigned to and working hard for Senate District 3.

To see all the committee assignments, please visit https://www.ltgov.texas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/2021-Senate-Committees.pdf.