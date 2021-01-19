Newton County Sheriff’s report 1.19.21

PRESS RELEASE — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office answered 38 calls to service from January 12th to January 17th, 2021. We arrested 11 individuals and filed three charges of possession of a controlled substance. We recovered a vehicle stolen out of Jasper County and the case is currently under investigation in Jasper.

The two individuals who were involved in the vehicle pursuit on Friday, January 15th, 2021, have been positively identified. The driver led Deputies on a short pursuit and drove to a wooded area where he and the passenger fled on foot into the woods. They are facing charges surrounding this incident, the passenger was arrested on unrelated charges Friday evening, and the driver is not in custody as of this reporting.

We received an increased number of animal nuisance calls around the county this week. We received reports that dogs are running astray. In one incident a property owner reported that dogs killed some chickens. This is a growing problem around the county that can be fixed by making sure your dogs are not able to get out.

Trespassing and suspicious vehicles are being reporting throughout Newton County. In my experience this is done by people who are looking for something to steal in the future. We are focusing our attention on the reports because these individuals will continue until they are caught. That is why it is imperative that you call us and report any suspicious activity and people observed in your area. There were reported thefts in Bleakewood, and Newton and we are currently looking into these incidents. Please remember if you “see something, say something.” Together we can prevent, reduce, and identify those individuals that are responsible for committing crime in Newton County.