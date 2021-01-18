January 18, 2021

District 22-4A hoop standings; games for the week

By Van Wade

Published 8:34 am Monday, January 18, 2021

High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:

 

BOYS
Lumberton (12-6, 4-1)

Silsbee (7-9, 4-1)

Bridge City (12-6, 3-2)

Orangefield (14-6, 3-3)

LC-M (10-10, 2-3)

WO-S (7-11, 2-3)

Vidor (1-12, 0-5)

GIRLS

Lumberton (6-0)

Silsbee (6-1)

Orangefield (5-2)

Bridge City (4-3)

LC-M (2-5)

WO-S (1-6)

Vidor (0-7)

TUESDAY, JAN. 19

Lumberton at WO-S girls

Bridge City at LC-M girls

WO-S at Lumberton boys

LC-M at Bridge City boys

FRIDAY, JAN. 22

Silsbee at Orangefield girls

Lumberton at LC-M girls

Bridge City at Vidor girls

LC-M at Lumberton boys

Vidor at Bridge City boys

Orangefield at Silsbee boys

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

