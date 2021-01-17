Vidor Police Beat 1.6-1.12.21
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 6 – January 12, 2021:
Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Fraud at the 20800 block of Interstate 10
- Assist other agencies at the 867-mile marker on Interstate 10 east
- Theft at the 17200 block of Interstate 10
Thursday, Jan. 7
- Ordinance violation at the 1800 block of Main Street
- Assist other agency at the 1132 westbound at service road
Saturday, Jan. 9
- Damaged property at the 1200 block of State Hwy. 12
- Burglary at the 900 block of Rene Lane
- Sexual assault reported
Monday, Jan. 10
- Assault at the 200 block of Claiborne Street
- Assault at the 400 block of West Railroad Street
Tuesday, Jan. 11
- Identity theft reported
- Burglary at the 200 block of Highland Street
- Theft at the 2200 block of Berwick Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 860 mile marker westbound entrance ramp
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
