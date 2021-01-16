January 16, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.28.20-1.3.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:04 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from December 28, 2020 – January 3, 2021:

Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

  • Disturbance at the 1600 block of Cheyenne in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Burglary at the 600 block of Lakeview Road in Vidor

Tuesday, Dec. 29

  • Burglary at the 1100 block of Butler Road in Vidor
  • Theft at the 3100 block of Clarence Drive in Orange
  • Attempted stolen vehicle at the 3000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5100 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 6000 block of Farm to Market Road in Vidor
  • Deadly conduct at the 4000 block of Claire Street in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 300 block of Russell Street in Vidor

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

  • Alarm at the 12000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Narcotics incident in Orange area
  • Burglary at the 5000 block of Colony Lane in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 200 block of Raspberry Street in Bridge City

Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

  • Disturbance at the 2500 block of Crestwood Drive in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 3000 block of Ponderosa Street in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 6000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
  • Burglary at the 300 block of Connolly Road in Vidor

Saturday, Jan. 2

  • Burglary at the 2800 block of Patillo Road in Orange
  • Disturbance on Egan Drive in Orange
  • Theft at the 200 block of Berwick in Bridge City
  • Disturbance at the 600 block of Daniel Street in Vidor
  • Animal bite at the 600 block of Daniel Street in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 500 block of Lost Lake Lane in Vidor
  • Traffic collision involving a county vehicle at the 3800 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor
  • Suspicious circumstances at the 2900 block of Roundbunch Road in Orange

Sunday, Jan. 3

  • Animal bite on Holiman Circle in Orange
  • Theft at the 1300 block of Concord in Vidor
  • Burglary on Stoneridge Drive in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

