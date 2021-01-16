Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.28.20-1.3.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from December 28, 2020 – January 3, 2021:
Monday, Dec. 28, 2020
- Disturbance at the 1600 block of Cheyenne in Vidor
- Burglary at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Burglary at the 600 block of Lakeview Road in Vidor
Tuesday, Dec. 29
- Burglary at the 1100 block of Butler Road in Vidor
- Theft at the 3100 block of Clarence Drive in Orange
- Attempted stolen vehicle at the 3000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 5100 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange
- Disturbance at the 6000 block of Farm to Market Road in Vidor
- Deadly conduct at the 4000 block of Claire Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 300 block of Russell Street in Vidor
Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020
- Alarm at the 12000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Narcotics incident in Orange area
- Burglary at the 5000 block of Colony Lane in Orange
- Disturbance at the 200 block of Raspberry Street in Bridge City
Friday, Jan. 1, 2021
- Disturbance at the 2500 block of Crestwood Drive in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 3000 block of Ponderosa Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 6000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
- Burglary at the 300 block of Connolly Road in Vidor
Saturday, Jan. 2
- Burglary at the 2800 block of Patillo Road in Orange
- Disturbance on Egan Drive in Orange
- Theft at the 200 block of Berwick in Bridge City
- Disturbance at the 600 block of Daniel Street in Vidor
- Animal bite at the 600 block of Daniel Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 500 block of Lost Lake Lane in Vidor
- Traffic collision involving a county vehicle at the 3800 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor
- Suspicious circumstances at the 2900 block of Roundbunch Road in Orange
Sunday, Jan. 3
- Animal bite on Holiman Circle in Orange
- Theft at the 1300 block of Concord in Vidor
- Burglary on Stoneridge Drive in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
