Annual Southeast Texas/Southwest Louisiana Crisis Preparation and Sustainable Living Expo set for February

By Dawn Burleigh

After dealing with a pandemic and two hurricanes last year, some residents are looking for options to be better prepared for disasters. Becoming a prepper can be overwhelming if one does not know where to start but the 11th annual Southeast Texas/Southwest Louisiana Crisis Preparation and Sustainable Living Expo from 12 noon – 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, and 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Little Cypress Baptist Church located at 3274 Little Cypress Drive in Orange, is one way to get started.

Classes on topics such as why prepare and how to get started, building a prepper community, pressure canning meat, prepping for man-made disasters and conflicts, soap making, and living sustainably and food secure.

All classes are free, but ones such as pressure canning meat and soap making require pre-registration to ensure all attending will have supplies.

To register for the classes, call 409-883-8905.

Along with classes, vendors will also be on site.

Classes are an hour each and several classes are available each hour beginning at 9 a.m. with an hour break from Noon until 1 p.m.

Classes are expected to cover:

Crisis Medical Action with Dr. Ben and Staff

Practical Homesteading

Basic Prepping– What do I need to get started without expensive mistakes

Evaluating Medical Crisis, Dr. Ben’s Staff

Security of Home and Property

National Weather Service- getting ready each day

Natural Disaster preparation and clean up

Evaluating Weather Conditions- NOAA

Canning fresh vegetables and meat

Sanitation and Survival

Rainwater Harvesting

Raised Bed Gardening

Simple Solar plans and uses

Herbs as medicine and food

Woodsmanship/Campcraft site

Beekeeping

Dehydrating veggies without expensive equipment

Classes change from year to year, so there is something new to learn with each visit.

The Southeast Texas/Southwest Louisiana Crisis Preparation and Sustainable Living Expo does not take responsibility for the advice or direction of the speakers. This is a grassroots community service that depends on the reputation of each speaker as shared by those that attend the annual event.

Actual content of speakers and are subject to change because of the COVID-19 effects over the next few weeks, according to a press release.

For more information visit www.littlecypressbaptist.org and their Facebook page at Little Cypress Baptist Orange Texas. Based on current restrictions masks will not be required at this time. Individuals will be responsible for their own health restrictions and decisions.