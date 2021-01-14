January 15, 2021

  57°

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 1.14.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:45 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

Cool and dry weather is expected through the weekend. Lows will mainly be in the 30s and highs in the 50s.
Rain returns to the forecast next Tuesday through Thursday. This has the potential to be a severe weather and/or heavy rain threat. Stay tuned for updates.

