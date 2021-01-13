Community Briefs 1.13.21

Friends of the Orange Depot meeting Postponed

The annual meeting of the Friends of the Orange Depot is postponed until February 11 due to the spike of COVID-19 in the Orange area.

Master Gardeners Online Certification Class

The Orange County Master Gardeners in conjunction with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be offering online classes for Texas Master Gardener Certification. Deadline for enrolling is Thursday, Jan 21. Classes will start Thursday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. running each Thursday thru Thursday April 1. All classes will be virtual. Fee for the class is $150 which will include your 464 page colored handbook, fees and supplies. Email ocmg1990@gmail.com for your application or more information or you can visit our website https://txmg.org/orange Join MG or Become a Member page. Applications are on our website.

The Phantom of the Opera Drive-Up Movie Night

Lutcher Theater will host The Phanton of the Opera – Broadway INspirted Drive-Up Style Movie Night at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021. The show will play on a big screen. Bring your sweetheart and a picnic, to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Lutcher. All we ask of you is that you wear your “mask,” observe social distancing & enjoy The Music of the Night!

The movie night is free, but each vehicle must have a reserved ticket to enter the parking lot and spaces are limited. Ticket reservations for “Phantom” will open on February 1, 2021.

Call the Lutcher Theater Box Office (409) 886-5535 for Showtime Under The Stars reservations.

Blanket Drive

Gate City Guild #42 is hosting a Blanket Drive and collecting blankets to be distributed to nursing homes and to homeless persons in the area. Blanket Drive ends Jan. 31, 2021. We are trying to reach a goal of at least 400 blankets.

If you are able to donate a blanket, please drop it off to Dawn Burleigh at 1008 Green Ave. Orange, Texas.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Recycle, recycle, recycle

Keep Orange County Beautiful and Trashy Ladies are encouraging residents to sign up for recycling at https://recyclops.com/locations/texas/orange/ No need to sort, just bag your clean recyclables in their bags and they will take care of the rest.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

South Texas State Fair

The South Texas State Fair will be held from March 25 – April 4, 2021.

Lamb, goats, swine and F1 heifer tag-in: TBD

Roaster pickup: January 22, 2021 (YMBL office)

Broiler pickup is February 12, 20201 (YMBL office)

Rabbit entry deadline is February 2, 2021

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter, three miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.