MMS announces All-Region Band members
Mauriceville Middle School Band Director Kathy Smith announced the names of students who have earned chairs in the TMEA 2021 all region band￼.
They are:
Kendall Gordon, Tucker Floyd, Caleb Hamilton, Ronnie Rosen, Makenzie Johnson, and Kristian Gordon.
Kristian received the great honor of being named first chair in the 1st band!
