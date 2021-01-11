January 12, 2021

  • 52°
Photo courtesy OFISD

OHS Speech/Debate compete in meet

By Van Wade

Published 10:25 am Monday, January 11, 2021

The Orangefield High School Speech/Debate team traveled to Stephen F. Austin State University on January 9, 2021, to compete in the Chireno High School UIL Academic Meet.  Sophomore Jada Greiner earned 6th place in Persuasive Extemporaneous Speaking.  Other speakers included Bryce Moore, Brayden Burgess, Kimber Carpenter,  Leroy Bergeron, Aiden Taylor, and Cutler Hubbard.  The team of  Brayden Burgess & Bryce Moore went 2-1 in Cross Examination (CX) Debate.  Leroy Bergeron and Kimber Carpenter competed in CX debate as well.

