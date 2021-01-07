January 7, 2021

District 22-4A hoop standings; schedule for the week

By Van Wade

Published 8:29 am Thursday, January 7, 2021

High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:

BOYS
Lumberton (11-5, 3-0)

WO-S (7-8, 2-0)

Silsbee (5-8, 2-0)

Bridge City (11-5, 2-1)

LC-M (8-9, 0-2)

Orangefield (11-6, 0-3)

Vidor (1-10, 0-3)

GIRLS

Lumberton (4-0)

Silsbee (4-0)

Bridge City (3-2)

Orangefield (2-2)

LC-M (1-3)

WO-S (1-3)

Vidor (0-5)

FRIDAY, JAN. 8

WO-S at Orangefield girls

LC-M at Vidor girls

Orangefield at WO-S boys

Vidor at LC-M boys

TUESDAY, JAN. 12

Silsbee at WO-S girls

Orangefield at LC-M girls

Bridge City at Lumberton girls

WO-S at Silsbee boys

LC-M at Orangefield boys

Lumberton at Bridge City boys

 

 

