Bobcats fend off Tarkington

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats held off the Tarkington Longhorns 45-41 in non-district action at Bobcat Gym Wednesday.

Pete Ragusa paced the Bobcats (11-5) with 15 points.

Payton Wrinkle had 12 points. Bryce Bergeron notched five points, six rebounds andthree steals while Morgan Sampson hauled down five rebounds.

The Bobcats led 5-0 at the end of the first quarter and 17-10 at intermission. The Longhorns trimmed away at the lead in the second half but the Bobcats thwarted the rally.