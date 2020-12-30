December 31, 2020

  • 66°

Bobcats fend off Tarkington

By Van Wade

Published 5:40 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats held off the Tarkington Longhorns 45-41 in non-district action at Bobcat Gym Wednesday.

Pete Ragusa paced the Bobcats (11-5) with 15 points.

Payton Wrinkle had 12 points. Bryce Bergeron notched five points, six rebounds andthree steals while Morgan Sampson hauled down five rebounds.

The Bobcats led 5-0 at the end of the first quarter and 17-10 at intermission. The Longhorns trimmed away at the lead in the second half but the Bobcats thwarted the rally.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar