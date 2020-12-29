December 30, 2020

  63°

SETCA names Coaches of the Year

By Van Wade

Published 2:16 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

The Southeast Texas Coaches Association recently announced their 2020 high school coaches of the year, here is the list of winners:

Football: Brandon Prouse, Deweyville

Volleyball: Tammy White, Huffman

Boys Cross Country: Kris Gilmore, Huffman

Girls Cross Country: Todd Sutherland, East Chambers

Boys Basketball: Jake McDonald, Orangefield

Girls Basketball: Mike Fogo, Hardin-Jefferson

Baseball: Chad Landry, Bridge City

Softball: Rebekah Ragsdale, Orangefield

Boys Golf: Jerry Honza, PN-G

Girls Golf: Bart Williams, LC-M

Boys Tennis: Jorge Lopez, Nederland

Girls Tennis: Diana Caston, Kirbyville

Boys Powerlifting: Justin Trahan, WO-S

Girls Powerlifting: Rodney Burks, Vidor

Boys Soccer: Jackie Brown, East Chambers

Girls Soccer: Aimee Bates, PN-G

Boys Track: Chris Fontenot, East Chambers

Girls Track: Hiawatha Hickman, WO-S

Assistant Coach of the Year: Chris Fontenot, East Chambers

Referee of the Year: Terry Falgot

Van Thomas Media Person of the Year: Ashly Elam

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

