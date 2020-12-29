Orange Police Beat 12.28.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for December 28, 2020:
Monday, Dec. 28
- Damaged property at the 1400 block of 10th Street
- Burglary at the 1100 block of Green Ave.
- Controlled substance at the 1700 block of MacArthur Drive
- Theft at the 4400 block of Gladys Ave
- Theft at the 4400 block of Brown Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
