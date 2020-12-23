2020 All-Leader Football Team; WO-S Brown MVP

Another high school football season has reached a close as Christmas Holidays are in full swing.

In the Orange County area, it was quite a season for many players, especially those seniors that wrapped up a great time representing their respective schools.

Of course, plenty of applause need to go to all the players, coaches and school districts for managing it through an entire football season while battling the COVID-19 virus.

It was a challenge for sure, but everyone involved gave a top-notch effort in adhering to all of the protocols.

Once again, the West Orange-Stark Mustangs claimed another district title, rolling to a 9-1 record and winning their 11th straight district title, led by long-time head coach Cornel Thompson.

The Orangefield Bobcats and Vidor Pirates were our other two local playoff teams, both teams snagging fourth-place finishes in their respective districts.

I just want to thank everyone that was involved to make our season happen, including the skills of Caleb Adams and Keagan Smith in writing stories and the masterful photography work of Mark Pachuca and Tommy Mann, Jr.

So without further ado, the 2020 All-Orange Leader Team has been selected and there were a lot of standouts throughout the season.

WO-S senior linebacker Tyrone Brown is this year’s Most Valuable Player.

Brown, who will take his talents to Baylor University, was such a key cog for the Mustangs the last three years on defense.

This season he led the stingiest defense in Southeast Texas as he compiled 131 tackles, seven tackles for losses, six forced fumbles. He recovered three fumbles and brought back a fumble 61 yards for a score.

Our Offensive Player of the Year is WO-S senior quarterback Jerren Terrell. Terrell completed 87-of-167 passes for 1,497 yards and tossed 19 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. He also rushed for three TDs.

Our defensive MVP is defensive lineman Carmello Jones. The junior made a major impact, especially in rushing the passer. He compiled 75 tackles, nine sacks, had 10 tackles for losses, four quarterback pressures and two caused fumbles.

Our Coach of the Year is once again WO-S’ Cornel Thompson., who now has a 119-20 record as the head coach of the Mustangs.

* * *

Here is the 2020 All-Orange Leader Football Team:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Tyrone Brown, WO-S

OFFENSIVE MVP: Jerren Terrell, WO-S

DEFENSIVE MVP: Carmello Jones, WO-S

COACH OF THE YEAR: Cornel Thompson, WO-S

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Ethan Oceguera, Bridge City

Running backs: Hunter Ashworth, Orangefield; Elijah Gales, WO-S

Fullback: Jayson Zeigler, Jr. WO-S

Wide receivers: Brendon Pollock, LC-M; Jalen Thompson, WO-S

Tight end: Mason Sampson, Orangefield

Offensive line: Hunter Norwood, Orangefield; Demetrius Hunter, WO-S; Brandarius Robinson, LC-M; Caiden Veazy, Vidor; Bryson Jordan, WO-S

Kicker: Angel Ibarra, WO-S

DEFENSE

Defensive line: Amier Washington, LC-M; Jordan Smith, Vidor; Floyd Mouton, WO-S; Colby Smith, Vidor

Linebackers: Ty Vincent, Vidor; Kaiden Berry, WO-S; Nicholas Granger, LC-M; Brayden Babineaux, Orangefield

Defensive backs: Artavious Samuel, WO-S; Tyler Washington, Orangefield; Da’marion Morris, LC-M; Jadon Jones, WO-S

Punter: Gunner Jones, Orangefield

* * *

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Ashton Landry, LC-M

Running backs: JimSharon Bearden, Bridge City; Weston Sepulvado, Vidor

Wide receivers: Austin Richardson, Bridge City; J.T. Fielder, Bridge City

Tight end: Jaedon Woodard, Vidor

Offensive line: Grant Metts, Orangefield; Tyler Webb, Vidor; Kollyn Brown, LC-M; Isai Cantu, Bridge City; Shaun Hallman, Bridge City

Kicker: Oscar Carranza, Bridge City

DEFENSE

Defensive line: Brandyn LeBouef, LC-M; Jailen Brown, WO-S; Tristan McGown, Vidor; Cody Howard, Bridge City

Linebackers: Dontrey McClain, WO-S; McCoy Marze, Orangefield; Harrison Gauthier, Bridge City; Andy McDow, LC-M

Defensive backs: Carson Peet, LC-M; Dwight Davis, Orangefield; Jasachin Harris, WO-S; Dayton Whitmire, Vidor

Punter: Dean Reynolds, LC-M