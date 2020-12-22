December 22, 2020

Orange Police Beat 12.18-12.20.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 18 – December 20, 2020:

Friday, Dec. 18

  • Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
  • Burglary at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Controlled substance at 20th and Sunset
  • Weapons offense on Cove Drive
  • Controlled substance at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 900 block of Dupont Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury on State Hwy. 87 near Dorman Funeral Home
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Miscellaneous events at the 3700 block of Kenwood Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Edgar Brown Drive near Walmart
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 7000 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Saturday, Dec. 19

  • Weapons offense at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Meeks and Woodmont
  • Theft on Byron Road

Sunday, Dec. 20

  • Assault at the 900 block of West Curtis Ave.
  • Damaged property at the 2900 block of 16th Street
  • Possession of a weapon at the 5200 block of Meeks Drive
  • Theft on Circle E

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

