Lady Bobcats take down Deweyville

DEWEYVILLE – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats strolled past the Deweyville Lady Pirates 59-22 at Pirate Gym Tuesday.

The Lady Bobcats (9-3) opened the first quarter with a 16-1 run and 40-5 at the half.

Harleigh Rawls led the Lady Bobcats with 23 points and had five assists.

Joli Ponfick notched eight points and three rebounds. Kenadie DuBois had seven points and four boards while Jacelyn Martin added eight rebounds and four steals.