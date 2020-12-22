Bears fall on road to 4A state power Yates
HOUSTON – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears battled Class 4A state power Houston Yates on the road Tuesday afternoon and fell 111-78.
Jesse Doucette and Ben Elliott powered the Bears (7-7) with 24 points apiece. Carson Peet filtered in 13 points while Miguel Molina had 10.
The Bears will visit Class 3A juggernaut East Chambers in Winnie Monday.
