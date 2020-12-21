Big 4th propels Mustangs past Buna

BUNA – Going on a 32-20 run in the fourth quarter, the West Orange-Stark Mustangs toppled the Buna Cougars on the road Monday 69-64 in non-district action at Cougar Gym.

Early on the Mustangs (6-5) would have their way with the Cougars jumping out to an 11-0 lead. Then the Cougars would fight back along with the Mustangs taking bad shots and turning the ball over to let the Cougars back into the game. In the first half Quintin Proctor would score 6 of his 12 points and Michael Wardlow would pitch in 8 of his team-high 21 points to give the Mustangs an 8 point lead heading into half time.

The Mustangs would come out flat in the third quarter allowing the Cougars to take a double digit lead into the 4th.

Coach Wilson said “Today I saw some of the prettiest basketball we’ve played and ugliest in the same game. We went from playing team ball to all of a sudden each young man wanting to win the game by themselves”.

In the 4th quarter the Mustangs would play their best ball of the year.

They would use the press recently introduced by Coach Depauldrick Garrett that allowed the Mustangs to turn the Cougars over 16 times and allowed a big 32 point quarter that propelled the Mustangs to a 5 point win. Bryan Keller would come off the bench and force turnover after turnover to spark the Stangs in the 4th quarter.

Coach Wilson said “We are getting better but we have to be more consistent every quarter, we have too many mental mistakes that are allowing teams to hang in games with us. We can play with anyone when we’re mentally locked in”.

The Mustangs would get balanced scoring throughout with Michael Wardlow scoring a team high 21 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assist, Quintin Proctor 12 pointts and 11 rebounds, Bryan Keller 12 points, 6 steals and 3 assist, Braden Gant 11 points and 12 rebounds, Adrian Crochett-Hernandez 6 points and 4, Jailon Brown 4 points and 4 steals and Darren Anderson with 3 points to round out the scoring.