Pinehurst police hand out gift certificates instead of tickets

To The Leader

PINEHURST — In keeping with a tradition that started last Christmas at the suggestion of Pinehurst Police Dispatcher Leslie Werner, officers have been out in force this week but not for the usual reason. Although they were stopping motorists for minor traffic infractions, instead of issuing citations, they are issuing gift certificates donated by 11 Pinehurst businesses.

The businesses participating in the giveaway are Robert’s Meat Market and Steakhouse, Hippie Chix Boutique, Lucy’s Café and Bakery, Blossum Med Spa, Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant, Merle Norman, Magic Touch Hair Salon, Chili’s Restaurant, Pink Rooster Treasures, Whataburger and Bloombox and More Nurseries and Gardening Store.

Officer Matt McDonald is pictured here giving out gift certificates to three lucky motorists.

“This is a great program that has been very well received,” stated Pinehurst Police Chief Fred R. Hanauer III. “This year has certainly had its ups and downs and if we can do something for our citizens that make their day a little bit brighter, I am all for it.”

Hanauer ended by saying, “I want to thank our local businesses who participated in the giveaway because without them it would not be possible. I urge everyone to patronize these and all of our hometown shops in beautiful, downtown Pinehurst.”

More than 80 gift certificates have been donated and will be distributed in the next week.