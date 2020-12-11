Orange Police Beat 12.10.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for December 10, 2020:
- Robbery at the 2900 block of 11th Street
- Assault at the 1300 block of 9th Street
- Hit and run resulting in property damage at the 3700 block of Meeks Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1900 block of MLK Jr Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
