December 11, 2020

Orange Police Beat

Orange Police Beat 12.10.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:29 am Friday, December 11, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for December 10, 2020:

  • Robbery at the 2900 block of 11th Street
  • Assault at the 1300 block of 9th Street
  • Hit and run resulting in property damage at the 3700 block of Meeks Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1900 block of MLK Jr Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

