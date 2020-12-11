Lady Cardinals bolt past Lady Bears for 2-0 22-4A start

By Keegan Smith

Orange Leader

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals took down the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears 48-37 in a District 22-4A meeting on Friday night at Cardinal Gym to improve to 2-0 on the young district season.

Bridge City would take control early in the first quarter and refused to give up their lead for the entirety of the game.

Destiny Block dropped 12 points for the Lady Cards, and Austyn Daniels contributed another 12 points along with 4 steals. Ashlyn Aylor was their third-highest scorer with another 8 points of her own.

The Lady Bears put up a good fight, led by Chrissy Joseph who posted a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Trinity West scored another 7 points for LCM, but they unfortunately could not take the edge over the Lady Cardinals.

Following tonight’s game, Bridge City sits at 2-0 in District 22-4A and will look to keep the hot streak going against Vidor at home on December 15. Meanwhile, Little Cypress-Mauriceville are now 0-2 in district and will try to grab their first win against Lumberton next Tuesday at Raider Gym.