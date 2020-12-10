December 11, 2020

  • 63°

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 12.10.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:46 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

Weather

Rain with a few thunderstorms are expected late Friday through early Saturday. Another round of rain is expected on Sunday.
Temperatures will trend from above normal Friday and Saturday, to below normal much of next week. A light freeze is expected next Tuesday morning in central Louisiana.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar