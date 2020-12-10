NWS Lake Charles weather update: 12.10.20
Weather
Rain with a few thunderstorms are expected late Friday through early Saturday. Another round of rain is expected on Sunday.
Temperatures will trend from above normal Friday and Saturday, to below normal much of next week. A light freeze is expected next Tuesday morning in central Louisiana.
You Might Like
Vidor Police Beat 12.2-12.8.20
From staff reports The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from December 2 – December 8,... read more