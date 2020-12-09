OP-ED: Positive Highlights: Good health matters

The weather is getting cooler and we know the numbers for COVID-19 are increasing. Please be advised to take extra precautions with your health during this season.

It is very imperative to take Vitamin C daily, drink herbal teas, get exercise in your daily regime and drink plenty of fluids like water and organic orange juice.

If you recall, it was this time last year when we were unaware about the COVID-19. In January 2020, we saw how things were slowly changing for the worst. You have only one body and it is your job to take care of it.

If you have underlying health problems, do not put your health at risk but continuing to have unhealthy eating habits etc. As stated before, we are in flu season and a poor diet is not going to help you with your overall health.

Make sure you are being proactive in your daily lifestyle and do activities to keep healthy. I am praying, during these challenging times, you are being aware of your health. It is important to check your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood count to make sure you are good.

Let us all continue to be safe, wear our masks and take the people around us into consideration of their health. This is not a time not to take care of your health, but to make sure we are making our health a PRIORITY.

City of Orange stays proactive and continues to be healthy and safe.

Mary Ekene/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (Orange Alumnae)/ Activist for Bring Positivity Back/Founder of Livol LLC