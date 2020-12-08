Santa visits the Train Depot
Approximately 30 cars with approximately 75 kids of all ages stopped by to visit with St. Nicolas at the Orange Train Depot on Sunday. The jolly ole man was assisted by two elves and other members of the Friends of the Orange Depot (FOOD). A big six-foot Santa decoration is expected to arrive soon.
