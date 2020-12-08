December 8, 2020

Santa visits the Train Depot

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:13 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Approximately 30 cars with approximately 75 kids of all ages stopped by to visit with St. Nicolas at the Orange Train Depot on Sunday. The jolly ole man was assisted by two elves and other members of the Friends of the Orange Depot (FOOD). A big six-foot Santa decoration is expected to arrive soon.

