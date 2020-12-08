December 8, 2020

Orange Police Beat 12.7.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:13 am Tuesday, December 8, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on December 7, 2020:

  • Assault on Park Place
  • Firing weapon at the 3100 block of 20th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near State Hwy. 87 and West Bluff

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

