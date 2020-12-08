Orange Police Beat 12.7.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on December 7, 2020:
- Assault on Park Place
- Firing weapon at the 3100 block of 20th Street
- Controlled substance at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near State Hwy. 87 and West Bluff
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
