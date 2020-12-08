Cardinals squeeze out one-point win over PN-G

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Cardinals squeezed by the Port Neches-Groves Indians 42-41 at Cardinal Gym Tuesday night to improve their mark to 8-2 for the season.

Gabe Castillo led the Cardinals with 12 points while Grant Boudreaux was in double figures too with 11 points.

Austin Richardson filtered in eight points while Ethan Oceguera had five and drained a huge three-point bomb in the fourth quarter to help the Cardinals nail down the win.

The Cardinals defeated Evadale 76-30 last Saturday.

Boudreaux led the way with 25 points while Castillo chimed in with 14 and Bryson Constance added eight.

The Cardinals’ next game is Saturday at home against Sulphur (la.). Their game at Buna Friday has been canceled.