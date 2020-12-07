Orange County marriage licenses issued 11.30-12.4.20
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of November 30 – December 4, 2020:
Gary L. Beall and Kelly D. Colburn
Tyler A. Teague and Ana C. Bland
Arata Young and Morgan N. Lemoine
