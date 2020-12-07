Bridge City Band is State-Bound
The Bridge City Band punched their ticket to the University Interscholastic League’s State Marching Band Contest with a tremendous showing at the Area Meet over the weekend. The State Contest will be held Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. in San Antonio. High School principal Tim Woolley was on hand to celebrate with band members at the Area Contest.
You Might Like
WO-S Elementary gracious to Toy Coffee effort
The West Orange-Stark Elementary Student Council collected over 3,000 canned goods and 62 toys that was delivered to the Toy... read more