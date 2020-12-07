December 7, 2020

Photo courtesy Tim Woolley

Bridge City Band is State-Bound

By Van Wade

Published 9:00 am Monday, December 7, 2020

The Bridge City Band punched their ticket to the University Interscholastic League’s State Marching Band Contest with a tremendous showing at the Area Meet over the weekend. The State Contest will be held Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. in San Antonio. High School principal Tim Woolley was on hand to celebrate with band members at the Area Contest.

