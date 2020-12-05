OP-ED: Talking about parenting: Plans can change in an instant

This has been quite a week. I don’t know if it’s because we are approaching the end of the year, a general increase in activity, or that I can attribute it to the old scapegoat we know as 2020. Regardless, it’s been crazy.

My intention was to sit down and write my article Thursday evening. With the way that the day started I should have known I was in for a rude awakening. From a trip to the vet with a cat that went nowhere close to how it should have, to several mid-day meetings, to a chamber meeting that I had to leave early to pick up said cat, to my arrival at home to encounter other pet-related problems, it made me realize two things. First, that I have too many pets. Second, that no matter how much I plan or prepare, things can change in an instant.

As things calmed down in the house Thursday night, I wrestled with whether or not I should attend my weekly small group Bible study. In the end, I did and I am so glad that I did. Hanging out with this group of guys and hearing what’s going on their lives or what they are dealing with gives me perspective. I am not alone in my challenges, and in some instances, my issues are really not even that bad.

Fast forward to Friday morning as I arrived at work. The first thing I try to do each morning is to read a daily devotional. This is something that I have gotten much better at doing this year and I hope I can continue that growth path.

As I open my book and read the first sentence, I realize God has a sense of humor. The text read “It is good to plan ahead, as long as we bear in mind this simple truth: ‘You don’t know the first thing about tomorrow’ (James 4:14 MSG)”.

I have always been intrigued when I hear people say that ‘God is talking to them’. I always wondered how? As the years have gone on, I get most of my revelations in written form when reading the Word. The exact thing I need to hear presents itself when I need it most.

There is a lot of craziness and uncertainty going on in our world. But that’s nothing new. We have dealt with death. We have dealt with sickness. We have dealt with hate. But on the flip side, you can ALWAYS find love, hope, and peace. While the negativity does seem to plague humanity, if you step by and look for the good you can easily find it. It’s neighbors helping neighbors; it’s serving the homeless; it’s being there for friends in times of need; it’s being a light in the darkness; and it’s so much more.

If all we focus on is the negative and craziness that is all we will see. I was a victim of this mentality yesterday. We have the choice to look for good. We have the choice to be that ‘good’. It is all in how we approach the day. Putting into place the right mindsets can make all the difference in the world, but we must realize our tomorrows are not in our control. Do what you can to make them good and have faith that God is in control.

