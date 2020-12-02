MWH announces Tony Chauveaux as next executive director

BEAUMONT — The McFaddin-Ward House (MWH) is pleased to introduce Tony Chauveaux as its next executive director.

“What a pleasure it is to return to Beaumont and join the McFaddin-Ward Museum,” Chauveaux said. “Just as Mamie McFaddin Ward was determined to maintain the home that she and her mother created together, the Museum staff, funded by the Mamie McFaddin Ward Heritage Foundation, has worked tirelessly to preserve the house and grounds — an exceptional ongoing undertaking.

“That, along with community programming and educational outreach, make the McFaddin-Ward House Museum a valuable component of Beaumont and the surrounding area. I look forward to continuing that work, and helping to imagine ‘what’s next’ for the McFaddin-Ward House Museum.”

Most recently, Chauveaux served as Deputy Chairman for Programs and Partnerships at the National Endowment for the Arts in Washington, DC, and prior to that as Executive Director of Longue Vue House & Gardens in New Orleans, LA, and as Deputy Director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, CA. Additionally, he has served as Chairman of the Texas Commission on the Arts, and in leadership positions on the local, regional, and national levels in the cultural and not-for-profit sectors.

Not a stranger to the area, Chauveaux practiced law in Beaumont for 20 years, and during that time served on boards of local cultural organizations including the MWH, Art Museum of Southeast Texas, Lamar University’s Friends of the Arts, Symphony of Southeast Texas, and Beaumont Heritage Society.