Child dies in Vidor fire

From staff reports

Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched at 5:44 p.m. on Monday to the 1000 Block of Austin Street in Vidor, Texas in reference to a structure fire.

Upon their arrival an adult male was transported to Galveston Medical Center for injuries sustained from the fire.

While on scene it was determined a child, a 6th grade student at Vidor ISD, was in the structure and was pronounced deceased.

Vidor ISD issued the following statement:

“Vidor Independent School District is sad to report that we lost a precious student in a home fire last night. Noah Randell, sixth grader, died on scene from the fire. Noah has an older and a younger sibling. Vidor Middle School has counselors on hand for grief counseling for Noah’s classmates, and will continue to monitor his friends and classmates to offer them counseling as needed.”

Detectives from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and a State Fire Marshall are working the investigation of the cause of the fire and the death of the child.

No other deaths or injuries occurred on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

