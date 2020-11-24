November 24, 2020

  • 73°
Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

Divorces 11.9-11.13.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:12 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

The following divorces were reported by the office of Vickie Edgerly, Orange County District Clerk, for the week of November 9 – November 13, 2020:

 

Pearlena Latonya Bell and Ahmad Rashad Raymond

Susan Dee Silver and George Dee Silver

Kathy Ann Aven and Billy Arvis Aven

Jamie Liegh Moore and Josh William Vasek II

Bobby F Weatherford and Juda Lynn Weatherford

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar