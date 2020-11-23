Lady Mustangs scoot past Deweyville

DEWEYVILLE – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs outscored Deweyville 18-4 in the 3rd quarter to pull away for a 47-25 victory.

Nadia Watson scored 11 points in the 3rd for a game high 22 points.

“Watson had a big 3rd quarter to spark our team. We have had good 1st quarters all year and then we seem to struggle the rest of the game. Today, Watson’s energy and scoring lifted our team to play better,” said Coach Michael Bethea.

The Lady Mustangs led in the 1st quarter 13-8 on baskets from Watson, Tashianna Williams, Bra’khia White, and free throws from Sidnye Antoine. WOS would lead at the half 23-16 as 4 players scored in the 2nd quarter for the Lady Mustangs. Deweyville’s Lacie McCullough led the Lady Pirates with 10 points in the game scoring 6 points in the 1st half to help keep the game close. The 4th quarter did not see much scoring as WOS outscored Deweyville 6 – 5 to preserve the victory.

“Deweyville is athletic and they always play hard. Good group of girls over there. It was good to get a win as we go in to Thanksgiving Break, ” said Bethea whose Lady Mustangs are now 3-3 overall for the season..

Lady Mustangs Aniah Henderson chipped in 11 points while Tashianna Williams added 7 points, Bra’hkia White with 4 points and Sidnye Antoine with 3 points.

Lady Pirates Emilee Totino had 5 points with Chloe Landry adding 4 points. Reagan Chance, Aleigha Raymer, and Jacelyn Reed all added points for Deweyville.