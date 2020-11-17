Man suffers from several gunshots

By Dawn Burleigh

A man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his body was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital and underwent surgery related to his injuries after a shooting incident at approximately 7:42 p.m. Monday at the 400 block of Knox Ave. in Orange.

Orange Police Department received a report of gunshots and discovered a 21-year-old male identified as Daricko Stevens with several gunshots to his body.

Last report Stevens was in surgery.

Investigators are gathering information and interviewing witnesses.

“We are still looking for person or persons involved in the incident,” Captain Robert said. Enmon said anyone who has any information concerning this assault, to contact the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.