Community mourns the loss of Schossow

Tim Schossow was a man who worked behind the scenes for the betterment of the community. He passed away on Thursday at the age of 67.

Funeral services will be 10a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, at Faith United Methodist Church at 8608 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Orange. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn in West Orange.

Schossow, of Bridge City, worked at Total Petrochemical for 47 years and recently retired. He was a devoted member of Faith United Methodist Church in Orange, where he taught Sunday school for many years and was also on the board of trustees.

He served on several boards including, the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce, Orange County Appraisal District, Orange Gun Club, Ducks Unlimited, and the American Red Cross where he served for the past 17 years. He also was a past board member of United Way and a current member of the Orange Lions Club.

He and his wife, Ida, were married for 35 years.