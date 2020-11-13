Orange Police Beat 11.6-11.12.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 6 – November 12, 2020:
Friday, Nov. 6
- Theft at the 6400 block of Hazelwood Drive
- Assault at the 5700 block of Velma Jeter
- Controlled substance at the 4600 block of State Hwy. 62
- Driving under the influence – alcohol at Simmons Drive and North Service Road
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 2000 block of MacArthur Drive
- Assault at the 2400 block of 16th Street
Saturday, Nov. 7
- Theft at the 1200 block of Huntsman Street
- Assault at the 200 block of Knox Ave
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at Bob Hall and Barkins
Sunday, Nov. 8
- Robbery at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 300 block of Decatur Ave
- Controlled substance at the 2500 block of MacArthur Drive
Monday, Nov. 9
- Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 3700 block of State Hwy 87 and Yale
- Controlled substance at the 3000 block of Enner Road
- Controlled substance at the 300 block of 16th Street
Tuesday, Nov. 10
- Assault at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave
- Theft at the 4400 block of Persimmon Drive
- Theft at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
- Stolen vehicle at the 4400 block of 27th Street
Wednesday, Nov. 11
- Missing person at the 4000 block of Sikes
- Controlled substance at the 2400 block of 16th Street
Thursday, Nov. 12
- Controlled substance at the 1700 block of 37th Street
- Theft at the 500 block of Burton Ave
- Sexual assault in Orange
- Stolen vehicle at the 1400 block of 15th Street
- Controlled substance at the 3000 block of Enner Road
- Terroristic threat at the 1400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Interstate 10
- Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
