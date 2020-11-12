Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Nederland

NEDERLAND – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Rangers Division, with the assistance of Nederland and Port Neches Police Departments and the District Attorney’s Office, are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Jefferson County on November 10.

At approximately 10 p.m., a female in the 2200 block of 6th Street called 9-1-1 to report a disturbance that involved a weapon. The female told call-takers the male, with whom she was in an argument, left the residence with a black 9mm handgun.

The preliminary investigation indicates the female gave 9-1-1 dispatchers a description of the suspect, which was relayed to responding officers. Soon after, a uniformed Nederland police officer observed a person matching the given description on Carriage Lane and told him to stop. The male refused, and he fled on foot.

After being told repeatedly to stop during his flight, the suspect displayed a weapon and was shot by the officer. The Nederland police officer immediately began life-saving efforts as he awaited the arrival of an ambulance.

The suspect, 29-year-old Daron Jones of Port Arthur, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

This is an active investigation and additional details are unavailable for release at this time.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Team and the Texas Highway Patrol were also assisting the Texas Rangers at the crime scene.