NWS Lake Charles Weekly Weather Briefing 11.12.20
Above normal temperatures will continue through the weekend with no appreciable chance of precipitation. A cold front will push through the area Sunday afternoon/evening accompanied by a few showers. Temperatures will drop closer to seasonal normals behind the front Monday – Thursday.
