November 12, 2020

Lady Bobcats Humplik, Grant ink softball scholarships

By Van Wade

Published 4:12 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

ORANGEFIELD – Two standout Orangefield Lady Bobcat softball players signed to play collegiate softball Wednesday afternoon in front of family and friends at Bobcat Gym at the high school.

Emma Humplik will be taking her talents to South Florida while Olivia Grant will look to be a spark again at Navarro College. Congrats to both!

