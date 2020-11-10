Lady Mustangs rattle Nederland in home opener, 43-27

WEST ORANGE – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs gave first-year head coach Michael Bethea a nice treat Tuesday night as they took down the Nederland Lady Bulldogs 43-27 in their home opener in non-district action at Mustang Gym.

The Lady Mustangs (2-0) may have struggled from the field but they got it done against the Lady Bulldogs by creating turnovers and totally dominating Nederland on the boards.

The Lady Mustangs utilized a 15-2 spurt in the third quarter to pull away.

WO-S received a huge double-double effort from Aniah Henderson as she popped for a game-high 16 points, a game-high 17 rebounds and a game-high six steals.

The Lady Mustangs outrebounded the Lady Bulldogs 50-39.

Lady Mustang point guard Nadia Watson filtered in nine points to go along with nine rebounds. Sidnye Antoine notched six points and six boards. Tashianna Williams and Vernecia Collins each snagged six rebounds apiece for the Lady Mustangs.

Alexis Bobb paced Nederland with eight points and had seven rebounds. Aniyah Camo led Nederland with nine rebounds while Kaley Showalter and Mina Arnold added six boards apiece.

The Lady Mustangs led 14-12 at intermission. The Lady Bulldogs tied it at 16-16 and after that the Lady Mustangs went on the big 15-2 run and created 13 Nederland turnovers in the third quarter.

WO-S got buckets from Henderson, Antoine and Alaysia Davis to go up 22-16 and then Bra’khia White ripped a long-range three-point missile that really put a damper to Nederland’s hopes. The Lady Mustangs built their lead to 31-16 before Showalter ended the damage with a bucket inside for the Lady Bulldogs as they trailed 31-18 entering the fourth.

Both teams played frantically in the fourth quarter, combining for 17 turnovers, but the Lady Mustangs continued to keep Nederland at bay the rest of the way.

The Lady Mustangs led 7-2 in the first quarter but Nederland cut the WO-S lead to 9-8.

Nederland forced the Lady Mustangs into 11 of their 30 turnovers on the night in the second quarter but could not capitalize as they managed just four points in the period.

The Lady Mustangs finished 14-of-27 from the free-throw line while Nederland went 7-of-12.

The Lady Mustangs will play host to East Chambers Saturday.