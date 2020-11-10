Holiday closings for Veterans Day 2020
The City of Orange offices will be closed Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 in observance of Veterans Day. The City of Orange Police and Fire Departments will still be on duty, and Waste Management will service the regular Wednesday route. Regular city business will resume on Thursday, November 12th, 2020.
Happy Veterans Day to all the veterans!
All West Orange City offices will be closed in observance of Veterans Day.
