WO-S High School All-Region Choir members announced
Congratulations to the WO-S HS All-Region Choir members! Pictured left to right, Tayvondrick Miller, Brittany Robles, Ciara Dunn, Ca’Din Jones, Hannah Chatman, Alexia Hernandez-Crochett and Naomi James. *Not pictured Micah Douglas. These students will move on to round 2 pre-area contest.
