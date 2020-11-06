Recount requested for City Council position

By Dawn Burleigh

After defeating Charles Ray Thomas in the Tuesday Election, Paul Burch is facing a recount for the Orange City Council At Large seat. According to election night results Burch defeated Thomas 3,417 to 3,054 in the election. Terrie Salter held onto her position as she ran unopposed.

“I am very excited to win,” Burch said in a phone interview after the results came in Tuesday night. “I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Orange.”

On Friday, Thomas submitted a petition for a recount and a check for the amount of $940 to cover the cost of the recount. The check was from One Way to Jesus Full Gospel Church. A quick search could not find a location for the church in Orange. There was one showing it is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

The next step is the Orange County Election Administration will gather the ballots for the recount scheduled for November 12, 2020.

Thomas is permitted two representatives during the recount, as well as Burch is permitted to be present. City Secretary Tricia Anderson will represent the mayor who is unable to be present due to his work schedule.

Pinehurst Mayor Dan Mohon won reelection with 444 votes compared to Troy Pierce 245.

Senator John Cornyn was re-elected to serve the people of Texas in the United States Senate.

“Senator Cornyn ran an excellent campaign, and I want to congratulate him on a hard-fought victory,” said Governor Abbott. “Senator Cornyn has a proven track record as a leader who will fight for the interests of all Texans in our nation’s capital. He worked to provide Hurricane Harvey relief to Texans in need, combat human trafficking, and bring more jobs and economic prosperity to Texas. I know he will continue to be a powerful voice for Texans in the United States Senate.”

Representative Dade Phelan was reelected for his position in House District 21.

“The people of Southeast Texas deserve a representative who will fight for them, and that is exactly the kind of leadership Representative Phelan provides,” said Governor Abbott. “In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Dade helped lead the charge in the Texas House to secure disaster relief and helped pass legislation to make Texas more resilient to natural disasters. The people of Orange and Jefferson Counties can count on Dade to work with me to improve education, create more jobs, and bring greater economic growth to Southeast Texas.”

Orange County Final Voting Results:

Orange County Drainage Pct. 2

Larry E. Ancelot Jr 6,153

j.b. Arrington 3,025

Orange County Drainage Pct. 3

James Scales 7,510

Randy Fuselier 2,740

City of Pinehurst Mayor

Dan Mohon 444

Troy Pierce 245

City of Orange Council Place 6 At Large

Charles Ray Thomas 3,054

Paul Burch 3,417

Bridge City Council Place 2

Mike Reed 2,290

Kenneth Prosperie 1,263

Rose City Councilmember At Large (Three winners)

Tony Wilcoxson 98

Shelia Faske 90

Jeff Dom 60

Linda Durmon 50

Jeff Schulze 37

Jayme McGlothin 56

Bridge City School District Place 6

Michael C. Johnson 4,779

Keith A. Jones 1,647

Bridge City School District Place 7

Mark Anderson 4,602

Cory L. Mitchell 1,957

Orangefield Independent School District Board of Trustee Election Place 3

Jude Graffagnino 2,821

Juan Gonzales 1,101