November 5, 2020

Weekly weather update 11.5.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:37 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

Small chances for rain this weekend mainly east of the Sabine River with temperatures trending above normal this weekend into next week.

Tropical Depression Eta will move northeast and is expected to re-intensify to a tropical storm over the next few days. Will be following its progress potentially across the Eastern Gulf of Mexico next week. 

