Newton named BCE Employee of Month

The Bridge City Elementary Employee of the Month is Ashley Newton!

Mrs. Newton is an Instructional/Clerical Aide and she also does attendance. Raised in Bridge City with both of her parents working for BCISD while she was growing up, she’s no stranger to the district. She has been working with BCISD for 7 years with her first 3 years spent at BCI as an Instructional Aide and in ISS.

Ashley is married with two beautiful little girls and she is raising her babies as Cardinals just like their momma! You will see her shining face just about any time you walk through the front doors at BCE. She is always willing to lend a hand to others whether it’s a visitor or a co-worker. One of her favorite parts of her job is her team, she loves the ladies she works with! She also says she loves seeing the little kids everyday and just how happy they are to be at school. We are so proud that she is ours and she is definitely an asset to our district! Congratulations Ashley.